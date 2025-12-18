Fat Joe Alleges His Crew Beat Up Young Buck During G-Unit Beef

Fat Joe found himself in the middle of a nasty beef back in the early 2000s with 50 Cent and G-Unit. Apparently, things got so intense that one of Fif's crew mates, Young Buck, tried to step to Joey Crack along with some goons. However, it didn't end well for the former, according to the "Lean Back" songwriter.

On a recent episode of Joe and Jadakiss' podcast, Joe and Jada, he claims this physical altercation is 100% real. However, for the entire panel, including one Tony Yayo, this was news to them. With that said, unless Buck decides to address this, we may not know if it's true.

Before ripping into the story, Joe says that Jeezy and Fabolous witnessed it. He jokes that they "never tell my stories when I'm the victor."

But those aside, Fat Joe remembers it went down in Chicago after one of his performances during the "height of the beef." As he was coming off stage, he claims Buck called out to him from an upper level. In that moment though, he didn't know who was trying to get his attention because it was "dumb dark."

Things escalated quickly, Joe alleges, when he Buck allegedly yelled, "Yo, Crack! You hear me n****!'" He retaliated by chucking a water bottle at him and threatening him. "'Come down here p**sy!'" he allegedly responded.

Joe claims the cops got involved by forming a "barricade" so Young Buck and his team couldn't create more chaos.

Why Were 50 Cent & Fat Joe Beefing?

After eventually making it down the stairs, Joe says Buck was trying to play it off as if he didn't mean anything by his words. But after allegedly exposing himself too much behind the cops, that's when Joe and his crew allegedly "two-pieced" him.

Or if you want to hear how Joe describes this, go to the 3:32 mark of the clip. It's pure comedy.

Again, we may never know if this really happened, but Joe sure knows how to narrate a story, that's for sure. However, it could have occurred. As we mentioned the tension after Joe collaborated with Fif's foe Ja Rule was real.

Their beef infamously included the G-Unit leader's diss track "Piggy Bank," which heard him taunt his music and success. It even wound up being a bad look financially for Fat Joe as he lost brand deals with Air Jordan and Reebok, for example.