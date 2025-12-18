Fat Joe Alleges His Crew Beat Up Young Buck During G-Unit Beef

BY Zachary Horvath 99 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner via Imagn Images
Fat Joe always has some wild stories to share on his podcast, and this one featuring G-Unit's Young Buck is no exception.

Fat Joe found himself in the middle of a nasty beef back in the early 2000s with 50 Cent and G-Unit. Apparently, things got so intense that one of Fif's crew mates, Young Buck, tried to step to Joey Crack along with some goons. However, it didn't end well for the former, according to the "Lean Back" songwriter.

On a recent episode of Joe and Jadakiss' podcast, Joe and Jada, he claims this physical altercation is 100% real. However, for the entire panel, including one Tony Yayo, this was news to them. With that said, unless Buck decides to address this, we may not know if it's true.

Before ripping into the story, Joe says that Jeezy and Fabolous witnessed it. He jokes that they "never tell my stories when I'm the victor."

But those aside, Fat Joe remembers it went down in Chicago after one of his performances during the "height of the beef." As he was coming off stage, he claims Buck called out to him from an upper level. In that moment though, he didn't know who was trying to get his attention because it was "dumb dark."

Things escalated quickly, Joe alleges, when he Buck allegedly yelled, "Yo, Crack! You hear me n****!'" He retaliated by chucking a water bottle at him and threatening him. "'Come down here p**sy!'" he allegedly responded.

Joe claims the cops got involved by forming a "barricade" so Young Buck and his team couldn't create more chaos.

Read More: Ray J & Princess Love's Relationship Was Built In Scandal

Why Were 50 Cent & Fat Joe Beefing?

After eventually making it down the stairs, Joe says Buck was trying to play it off as if he didn't mean anything by his words. But after allegedly exposing himself too much behind the cops, that's when Joe and his crew allegedly "two-pieced" him.

Or if you want to hear how Joe describes this, go to the 3:32 mark of the clip. It's pure comedy.

Again, we may never know if this really happened, but Joe sure knows how to narrate a story, that's for sure. However, it could have occurred. As we mentioned the tension after Joe collaborated with Fif's foe Ja Rule was real.

Their beef infamously included the G-Unit leader's diss track "Piggy Bank," which heard him taunt his music and success. It even wound up being a bad look financially for Fat Joe as he lost brand deals with Air Jordan and Reebok, for example.

These days though, the former enemies are now close friends.

Read More: The Top 8 “Royal” Air Jordans Of All-Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Beef Many Men: A History Of G-Unit Beefs 27.0K
Fat Joe Tony Yayo Instagram Drink Champs G Unit Beef Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Congratulates Tony Yayo For Podcast Success, Reflects On G-Unit Beef 3.8K
Fat Joe Calls Himself Realest Rapper To Ever Live Hip Hop News Music Fat Joe Boldly Calls Himself "The Realest Rapper To Ever Live" With Just One Exception 1354
Fat Joe Jay Z Beef Reebok Deal Hip Hop News Streetwear Fat Joe's Past Feud With Jay-Z Left Him Out Of A Reebok Sneaker Deal 969
Comments 0