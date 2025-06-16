After admitting she's a huge Kendrick Lamar fan in 2024, entertainer Chloe Bailey support the Compton rap star's sold-out Toronto show at the anticipated Grand National Tour inside the Rogers Centre last weekend.

A clip of Bailey among the crowd would surface on Sunday (June 15), featuring Chloe showing the sold-out crowd in The 6. The stadium would witness Lamar peform his songs from the GNX and popular diss tracks "Like That," "Euphoria," and "Not Like Us." Bailey's clip also featured a lit up stadium by cellphone light.

Chloe at the concert returns the singer to his "Kendrick Lamar phase." She revealed the previous addiction in November 2024 on Instagram Live. She remembered her addiciton to the "Humble" hitmaker lasted eight years.

Bailey also shared she had an innocent teenage crush on Kendrick Lamar eight years ago. Her fandom began during Lamar's Section. 80 and Overly Dedicated era.

Though they’ve never collaborated, her admiration reflects Lamar’s broad influence across genres and generations. For Chloe, it’s about artistry—not personal connection—underscoring Kendrick’s cultural impact on his peers.

Chloe Bailey & Kendrick Lamar

Bailey visit to The 6 received mixed reactions on social media. A fan shared that the stadium was filled with more out-of-towners than locals. "A lot of the people there weren’t Canadians," commented X user The tickets were so dirt cheap that people just like Chloe came across the border."

Another fan praised Lamar, commenting, "Best concert I’ve ever been to and I’m not glazing at all, honest review 10/10."

Being in Toronto, of course Drake and the 6 would be mentioned among the comments. A fan wrote, "Drake is punching the Air rn feeling betrayed, embarrassed and defeated seeing his City embrace KDot in such a lovely fashio."