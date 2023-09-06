Halle Bailey Shares Pics From Cosmopolitan Photoshoot

Halle Bailey shared new pictures from her recent Cosmopolitan photoshoot on Instagram, on Wednesday. In the pictures, she posed in various colorful outfits matching the background.

"Thank you so much @cosmopolitan for this fun issue link in stories to article," she captioned one post sharing the cover. In response to the latest upload, fans theorized that she's hiding a pregnancy. "Lmao yup she’s pregnant! Congrats girl. Can’t wait for the announcement," one wrote. Another user defended Bailey: "Why do y’all feel entitled to this woman’s body like she is obligated to tell you if she is or is not pregnant. It’s literally weird asf. seek help."

As for the actual interview with Cosmopolitan, Bailey spoke about working on her debut EP. She says that her recent success in acting, such as starring in The Little Mermaid, has sparked her creativity. "Ariel was my college experience. She was the one to say, ‘Look, look what you have in you. You can.’ Nettie was the same type of lesson, almost in a spiritual way. These characters are speaking to me and teaching me,” she said. “It’s cool to learn things about life through their eyes."

Additionally, Bailey spoke about her relationship with DDG, which she says is also serving as inspiration for the new project. “Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity," she explained. Bailey also confirmed that she considers DDG her first real love. “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love,” she said. However, Bailey says she doesn’t plan on getting too into specifics about their relationship on the project.

