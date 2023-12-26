"That's So Raven" Stars: Where Are They Now?

That's So Raven was a beloved Disney sitcom which ran from 2003-2007. The series spawned several spin-offs and was yet another hit series for star Raven-Symoné. The show focused on the titular teen as an aspiring fashion designer and artist with a keen psychic ability to see glimpses of the future. Though many of her visions are destined to become a reality, others can be prevented, leading the teen and her ensemble of friends and family headfirst into wacky hijinks. Since the series concluded in 2007, many lead actors have gone on to new and exciting projects.

Raven-Symoné

Since her tenure concluded on That's So Raven, the eponymous star has gone on to appear in many television roles. She appeared in series' such as Black-ish, K.C. Undercover, and HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show. Raven-Symoné has also reprised her role as Raven Baxter in the spin-off show Cory in the House and the ongoing revival series Raven's Home. The revival series has been running since 2017, with a seventh season expected to air in 2024. While many of the That's So Raven cast have joined the Icon Award winner in the revival program, some have moved on from the Raven-verse entirely.

Orlando Brown

Orland Brown portrayed Raven's best friend Eddie in all four seasons of the hit Disney original series. Since the conclusion of That's So Raven, Brown has continued acting in small roles, while focussing on his budding music career. The actor-turned-musician has released two solo albums. His film and television credits include minor roles in The End and Straight Outta Compton, as well as the reality television series Bad Boys: Texas. Unfortunately, Orlando Brown has also faced legal issues in recent years, including a 2022 arrest for domestic violence and drug possession.

Anneliese Van Der Pol

Anneliese van der Pol starred in That's So Raven as Raven's other bestie, the perpetually vexed Chelsea. Like Raven-Symoné, van der Pol has reprised her role in Raven's Home. The actress maintained a starring role in the show for the first four seasons but has since left, maintaining appearances in sporadic cameos. Other credits for the former child star include projects such as Vampires Suck, Shake It Up, and Friends With Benefits.

Rondell Sheridan

Rondell Sheridan stands as one of the most enthusiastic participants of the Raven-verse, having appeared in every episode of That's So Raven, as well as both spin-off series. Sheridan has portrayed the Baxter family patriarch, Victor, in all three shows, serving as a quirky chef who worked his way up to serving the sitting president of the United States. While starring in That's So Raven, Sheridan honed his directing skills, leading to a prolific career behind the camera. Rondell Sheridan has taken on a larger role in recent seasons of Raven's Home, leaving fans with plenty of opportunity to see the character again in the coming years.

Kyle Massey

Kyle Massey starred as Raven's brother Cory in That's So Raven and served as the main character for the spin-off Cory In The House. Since leading the cast in both shows, Massey has gone on to appear in Gotham, Bad Company, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He also joined Dancing with the Stars for a season in 2011. Unfortunately, Massey has faced legal trouble in recent years, including charges of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2021. Massey has not been found guilty of this crime, and the actor maintains his innocence. Regardless, the scandal seems to have had a major effect on the future of his career.

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh

Raven Baxter's skeptical but supportive mother was brought to life in the show by T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh. Though the actress departed the series in Season 4 to care for an ailing family member, the character left a lasting impact on fans. Like many of her That's So Raven co-stars, T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh has gone on to appear in the revival show while balancing other acting roles. The actress holds credits for projects such as Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, Dumped, and Harlem of the South. She also has several projects in various stages of active development, per IMDb.

