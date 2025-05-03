Bow Wow Owns Up To His "Fake Flexing" Past In Club Shay Shay Interview

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors
Mar 30, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; American rapper Shad Gregory Moss known as Bow Wow at the Air Canada Centre during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets. Toronto defeated Houston 99-96. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Bow Wow's luxury living was exposed in the mid-2010s. The incident led to a potential TV show that exposed other fakers.

The "Bow Wow Challenge" was viral trend in 2017 after the legendary rap was exposed for lying about his luxury travels by social media.

The "Shorty Like Mine" hitmaker spoke on the incident with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay released last week. In 2017, Bow shared a post on Instagram that include a jet and expensive luggage. But the rapper would immediately be exposed by a fan who shared a photo of the rapper flying as a passenger on a regular flight.

The rapper laughed at the past while explaining why he was "fake flexing." “I saw the picture. I’m about to post this because I don’t want people to know how I’m moving. And I posted it to derail people,” he said.

Bow would then reveal that other rappers lie about their lifestyle.  “You know how many rappers lie? Y'all caught me this one time. Never again. It’s over,” the rapper replied to Shannon's jokes.

More: Bow Wow Discusses Future Marriage Plans With Jade Pinkett

Bow Wow Fake Flexing


He clarified that while he lied about that plane ride, he still often flys private. “I’m normal and I make mistakes and I can own up to it,” he told Shannon. “You know how many jets we've been on since then?”

A television series based on the rapper's expsoure was in the works with BET in 2018. While a pilot was shot, the show never premiered. The joke eventually died and the rap star's legacy remained intact due to the success of the Millennum Tour.

He made a triumphant returnt to the Top 10 last month with his new song, "Use Me," featuring Chris Brown. The new song was received praise and controversy after a voicemail of the rap star to Elliott Wilson went public.

The Club Shay Shay interviewed included Shad Moss discussing his dating history and future marriage plans. He is currently dating Jada Pinkett's neice, Jade Pinkett. The two took a photo together on New Year's Eve.

Bow shares a daughter with Joie Chaves.

More: Bow Wow Addresses Orlando Brown’s Allegation That They Had A Sexual Relationship

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
The 2nd Annual Good Energy All Black Affair Hosted By Alix Good Energy Relationships Bow Wow Discusses Future Marriage Plans With Jade Pinkett 5.3K
Bow Wow Addresses Orlando Brown Allegation Gossip News Gossip Bow Wow Addresses Orlando Brown’s Allegation That They Had A Sexual Relationship 13.2K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.4K