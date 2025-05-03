Bow Wow Owns Up To His "Fake Flexing" Past In Club Shay Shay Interview

The "Bow Wow Challenge" was viral trend in 2017 after the legendary rap was exposed for lying about his luxury travels by social media.

The "Shorty Like Mine" hitmaker spoke on the incident with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay released last week. In 2017, Bow shared a post on Instagram that include a jet and expensive luggage. But the rapper would immediately be exposed by a fan who shared a photo of the rapper flying as a passenger on a regular flight.

The rapper laughed at the past while explaining why he was "fake flexing." “I saw the picture. I’m about to post this because I don’t want people to know how I’m moving. And I posted it to derail people,” he said.

Bow would then reveal that other rappers lie about their lifestyle. “You know how many rappers lie? Y'all caught me this one time. Never again. It’s over,” the rapper replied to Shannon's jokes.

Bow Wow Fake Flexing



He clarified that while he lied about that plane ride, he still often flys private. “I’m normal and I make mistakes and I can own up to it,” he told Shannon. “You know how many jets we've been on since then?”

A television series based on the rapper's expsoure was in the works with BET in 2018. While a pilot was shot, the show never premiered. The joke eventually died and the rap star's legacy remained intact due to the success of the Millennum Tour.

He made a triumphant returnt to the Top 10 last month with his new song, "Use Me," featuring Chris Brown. The new song was received praise and controversy after a voicemail of the rap star to Elliott Wilson went public.

The Club Shay Shay interviewed included Shad Moss discussing his dating history and future marriage plans. He is currently dating Jada Pinkett's neice, Jade Pinkett. The two took a photo together on New Year's Eve.