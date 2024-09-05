Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Instagram Private After Urging Fans Not To “Bond In Fear”

Jada Pinkett Smith recently left fans speculating with a cryptic post.

Earlier this week, Jada Pinkett Smith sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram post. "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone," the post began. "And if he does... he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or ... she is not worthy." She also elaborated in her caption, emphasizing that women are worthy with or without a male counterpart.

"Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized," she explained. "We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist!"

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Cryptic Post Before Going Private On IG

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... We will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures," she continued. Jada finished her post with a message to her followers, urging them not to "bond in fear" and reminding them that they are "greatness." Now, the actress's Instagram account has been set to private, meaning only a select list of approved followers can view her posts.