Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Instagram Private After Urging Fans Not To “Bond In Fear”

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jada Pinkett Smith recently left fans speculating with a cryptic post.

Earlier this week, Jada Pinkett Smith sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram post. "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone," the post began. "And if he does... he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or ... she is not worthy." She also elaborated in her caption, emphasizing that women are worthy with or without a male counterpart.

"Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized," she explained. "We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist!"

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Cryptic Post Before Going Private On IG

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2024 Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

"And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... We will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures," she continued. Jada finished her post with a message to her followers, urging them not to "bond in fear" and reminding them that they are "greatness." Now, the actress's Instagram account has been set to private, meaning only a select list of approved followers can view her posts.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear why she's chosen to go private. With that being said, she's made several revelations about her personal life in recent months, so fans can't blame her for craving some privacy. What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith's message about women being told they must "belong to someone" to be considered worthy? What about her going private on Instagram earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

