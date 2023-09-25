Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Will Smith With Birthday Tribute 

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated Will Smith’s 55th birthday with a tribute on Instagram, Monday morning. In the post, she described sharing a family with the legendary actor as the “greatest joy” of her life. The message captioned a photo of herself and Will with their kids. Jada and Will have been married for over 25 years.

“Willard. I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family," Jada began in her post. "On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy.”

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Attend The Critics Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Fans were receptive to the post, congratulating the couple on their loving relationship. “Man let them enjoy this day stop being negative all the time," one user commented. Another wrote: “Beautiful family! Beautiful message! ikmoYour love story is not for anyone but the two of you to understand!” Tina Knowles even joined in, writing below: “This is a beautiful message [heart emojis] Happy Birthday Willow [sic].” Check out Jada's post on Instagram below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Will Smith

It's not the first time that Jada has shared a throwback of herself on Instagram in recent days. Last week, she posted an adorable clip of herself and 2Pac singing along to DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand," from long before she married Smith.

