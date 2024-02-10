Jada Pinkett Smith Fends Off Home Invasion By Herself: Report

Jada Pinkett Smith, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, just faced a pretty potentially harrowing experience in her L.A. home. Moreover, she reportedly scared off two men in hoodies who climbed up to her balcony to attempt to break into her home. When they saw that the actress was home a little before 8PM, her presence and her acknowledgement of the men made them run away. Then, police arrived at the scene, and the culprits had already sped off and could not be found while officials responded to the incident. It's unclear whether this was a targeted attack against Will Smith's partner or just a couple of guys trying to hit some nice homes in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, deputies apparently opened an attempted burglary report, and launched an investigation into Jada Pinkett Smith's case. However, one aspect of this brush with danger that folks asked questions about is whether Will Smith was there. Cops don't believe he was (although they can't confirm for sure), and social media users took this as a chance to re-open the conversation around their relationship dynamic. You might recall how much of a hot topic this was towards the end of 2023, and how much we learned about confirmed or alleged developments in their romantic life.

Jada Pinkett Smith At The Miami Book Fair 2023

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Jada Pinkett Smith speaks onstage at An Evening With Jada Pinkett Smith In Conversation With Lena Waithe during the 2023 Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College on November 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Of course, this also involved people calling Jada Pinkett Smith out for her revelations about Tupac Shakur. That was among the spiciest and most gossip-fueling aspects of her Will Smith reveals last year, and one that isn't fully resolved yet. Regardless of all this, we can imagine that this was a very scary situation, and that the Baltimore native would much rather deal with Internet drama than with burglars. Hopefully this doesn't keep existing as a trend, as folks like Keanu Reeves and Lena Waithe faced similar incidents recently.

Meanwhile, the Smiths' marriage seems stronger than it was in recent years, and that's all that folks needed to hear. Maybe this is another situation that influences how they move, how they spend time together, or what their dynamic will look like. Only time will tell at the end of the day. For more news and the latest updates on Jada Pinkett Smith, keep checking in with HNHH.

