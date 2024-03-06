Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage Is A "Sham," According To Insiders

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have one of the most talked about marriages in all of popular culture. The two superstars were independently famous before coming together and have continued to have a popular presence in entertainment ever since. Additionally, both of their children Jaden and Willow have numerous creative pursuits of their own. But when details about the inner workings of their marriage emerge, it's almost never a good thing.

Last year news about the pair absolutely erupted as Jada was going on a book tour. She made numerous different interview stops where she revealed surprising information about both her marriage to Will and her history with 2pac. She revealed that while they were trying to avoid divorce the pair had been living almost entirely separate lives for years. The revelations made viral waves for weeks as fans and fellow celebs alike discussed the details of their marriage publicly. Will Smith himself was largely pretty quiet about the specific details of her claims. But he was more than willing to troll fans online with hilarious videos ignoring all the drama. But now according to The Jasmine Brand, insiders are less confident in the future of the pair than ever.

Insiders Report On Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

The newest reports from insiders with alleged knowledge of the situation aren't exactly optimistic. They think that the pair are heading for a divorce and Jasmine Brand elaborated on why. “Will’s money keeps Jada living in the style she’s accustomed to. But to their friends, this is a sham that’s going to explode at some point," they revealed.

This isn't the first time reports like this have emerged. After the pair allegedly reconciled, their friends were reportedly skeptical at the time. News hit in May that the couple weren't as stable as they were trying to make it appear. What do you think of the newest reports on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage? Do you think the couple are headed for a divorce eventually? Let us know in the comment section below.

