Earlier this year, Emilio Estefan Jr. was named in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleges he was sexually assaulted by Diddy.

Diddy is facing no shortage of legal issues these days. Last month, his federal trial came to an end after roughly two months. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. The mogul was found not guilty of more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars, and his sentencing is scheduled to take place in October.

His criminal case isn't all that's on his plate either. The Bad Boy founder is also currently facing various lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. In April, for example, a man named Manzaro Joseph sued him for allegedly assaulting him at a party in 2015.

Emilio Estefan Jr. was also named in the suit, prompting his wife Gloria to fire back. In a declaration filed last week, she fiercely defended the multi-hyphenate, per Us Weekly.

Diddy Lawsuit
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his lawsuit, Joseph alleges that Diddy put a sex toy on his head and walked him around the party, and that he was taken through a tunnel from the Estefans' home. “No such thing happened. Particularly given the occupants of [the home]," Gloria stated, revealing that the home was occupied by relatives at the time. "I know that no parties were thrown during that time period.”

“At no time was there ever any ‘tunnel’ between the two houses, at least not while we owned [that home], and based on many years of experience with the City of Miami Beach," she added. "I believe this fact could have been easily verified through the public records of the City of Miami Beach.”

Gloria went on to claim that the allegations came at a bad time, as the news coverage coincided with the release of her two songs Emilio produced.

“The time period in which this suit was filed was, therefore, crucial for the planned marketing and promotion of not only the two songs, but the Album itself. The negative publicity, which persists, thwarted our marketing and promotional efforts, no doubt causing significant financial harm in lost sales,” she alleged.

