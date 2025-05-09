Gloria Estefan Goes Nuclear On Diddy Accuser Who Claims She Saw Him Wearing A Penis Mask

VIPs Visit "Real Women Have Curves" On Broadway
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Gloria Estefan speaks onstage during "Real Women Have Curves" on Broadway at James Earl Jones Theater on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Real Women Have Curves)
Gloria Estefan was namedropped in a lawsuit from this Diddy accuser at the beginning of April that stemmed from an alleged party back in 2015.

As the Diddy trial unfolds, it's going to be interesting to see how many celebrities will be mentioned. So far, there have been a handful. Most of them have been brought up in the lawsuits/allegations leading up to the trial though, which began on May 5.

One of them has been musical icon Gloria Estefan. She can thank an accuser by the name of Joseph Manzaro, a Florida resident. The "Conga" singer was allegedly playing host for one of Diddy's many alleged "freak-offs." However, we also reported that it was a birthday party for the disgraced mogul. Either way, Manzaro's allegations trace back to 2015 in Miami.

He accused Diddy back on April 1 of sexually assaulting, raping, and humiliating him at the function. Moreover, Manzaro claims he was drugged and taken to this party and was notably wearing a penis mask that Diddy strapped to his head.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Manzaro says Gloria Estefan, LeBron James, and even Beyonce ran into him. Allegedly, the Los Angeles Laker star said, "Y'all better do something about that!" Bey later that evening supposedly said, "What’s this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a cock mask standing here in front of me?"

Michael B Jordan Diddy Trial

Since Manzaro's lawsuit was filed, Beyonce and Jay-Z (who was also mentioned) had their names dropped by Roc Nation's lawyer, Alex Spiro. "Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident," he began. "He was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event. This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice system.'"

However, it appears that Gloria's has not despite the Diddy trial getting underway because she's still fuming over it. TMZ caught up with her yesterday May 8 according to Baller Alert where she denied being involved. "Nothing happened at my house, ever, ever. So, I just hope [Diddy] gets in front of this."

She then scolded Manzaro further, "He’s not well in the head. If you look at his history, he’s just throwing everybody in." Estefan also did have kind words for Diddy despite he being dragged into this mess. "Diddy was a neighbor. He was always very kind to us, and his mom, spectacular. But we never were in his house or him in ours."

Speaking of dragged into things, Michael B Jordan was namedropped during the trial on Wednesday, May 7. Potential jurors were asked if they had any strong opinions on the actor. The reason being is because he was allegedly with Cassie following a supposed split from Diddy in 2015. Nothing has really been made of this development though.

