Gloria & Emilio Estefan Threaten Legal Action Against Diddy Accuser

Cuban singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan and her husband producer Emilio Estefan arrive for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Earlier this year, Diddy was sued by a man who alleged that he was assaulted at a party hosted at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's home.

Diddy is currently dealing with plenty of legal problems, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan want nothing to do with them. Earlier this year, the Bad Boy founder was hit with a lawsuit by a man named Manzaro Joseph. He alleges that he was assaulted at a party in 2015, and even paraded around in a penis mask. He alleged that all of this took place at the Estefans' Star Island mansion, which they vehemently deny.

According to TMZ, they might even be considering taking legal action against Joseph over the allegations. Last week, the outlet chatted with both Gloria and Emilio, who maintain their innocence. The court dropped all allegations involving them in July.

"Listen, I'm so glad they throw the whole thing out of the court, because it was ridiculous. Number one...we [were not] in Miami. We [were here] in New York," Emilio began. "We're going to have to [file] a lawsuit against them because, you know, we work hard to develop a reputation for many years. We have a family, and it hurts the kids sometimes, what they hear."

Diddy Sentencing

"I'm glad that it's over, but I think they're going to hear from me now because they have to pay for it. They're going to have to pay and probably apologize. All that was a set up to make money, and that's not going to happen," he alleged. As for Gloria, she said the accuser is "going to have some explaining to do."

"It should be laid to rest. We have nothing to do with any of that, and it's just sad that because we're neighbors, you know, you get thrown into stuff," she also stated. "The truth will rise to the top."

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Last month, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of transportation for prostitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for October 3.

