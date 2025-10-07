Just a few days ago, Diddy was officially sentenced to 50 months in prison on transportation for prostitution charges. The music mogul had been charged with sex trafficking as well, but that ultimately didn't stick. His trial was a long one, and in the eyes of fans, this was a huge loss for prosecutors. The artist was facing life in prison. Instead, he gets four years and some change. With good behavior, he will be out in just a couple of years.

Despite this, Diddy is making it clear that he wants out of prison as quickly as possible. So much so that he is willing to demand a Presidential Pardon from Donald Trump. In fact, it was President Trump himself who revealed this to the world on Monday evening.

Unfortunately for Diddy, the President didn't exactly keep him in good company. When asked about Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump noted that many people have asked for pardons, including Puff.

Diddy Presidential Pardon

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, has asked me for a pardon," Trump explained. Whether or not Diddy actually gets the pardon he is looking for, still remains to be seen. For Trump, it could be a large political mistake to give the mogul his wish, especially since the right-wing media apparatus was looking to make an example out of Puff.

Meanwhile, the Ghislaine Maxwell situation is yet another political misfire for the President. When he got into office, his underlings were quick to demand the release of the Epstein files. Now, FBI Director Kash Patel is claiming there is no evidence that Epstein trafficked women for anyone other than himself. This has turned into a large scandal for Trump, and there is no telling how it may impact the rest of his presidency.