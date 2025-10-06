Diddy Hit With Two Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuits After Receiving Prison Sentence

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
TOPSHOT - US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Diddy has two more sexual assault lawsuits as he faces more legal trouble on top of getting hit with a 50-month prison sentence last week.

Diddy still cannot escape the lawsuits even with a 50-month prison sentence coming up shortly. The battered business mogul is currently staring down two more sexual assault lawsuits, per TMZ.

The first of which comes from a man suing under the "John Doe" alias. He filed his documents on Friday, the same day Diddy received his fate. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing shares that in late 2014, an opportunity to work with industry titan came along.

Due to his pursuit of an entertainment career at the time, he pounced on it. As the lawsuit describes, "John Doe" was allegedly driven to a house in Val Verde for a music video shoot and then an after-party.

Throughout the night, they allegedly spoke a handful of times. The party allegedly had tons of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana, but "John" allegedly only consumed the former. He alleges that after about 2-3 drinks, he began to feel "off."

He eventually blacked out after being led to a room by someone. At one point, he alleges he was being anally sodomized by someone. "John Doe" doesn't specifically name Diddy, though.

However, the effects after this alleged act were terrible. He alleges that he was eventually tested positive for HIV after initially testing months earlier. He is seeking unspecified damages.

Where Is Diddy Serving His Prison Sentence?
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As for the other alleged victim, her name is Leiana Ripley. She alleges that Diddy directly sexually assaulted her while she was celebrating her 20th birthday. In November 2016 at Club Playhouse in Los Angeles is where this alleged incident occurred.

She alleges that the CEO approached her and demanded she take this drink he was trying to give her. The woman alleges she denied it, but Diddy was allegedly not going for that. "B*tch, I am not asking you. Drink that sh*t and shut the f*ck up."

Out of fear, she allegedly took the drink and that's when he allegedly made his move. She alleges he put his one arm around her and then the other forcefully under her skirt and in her privates. "Bitch I do what I want, take that sh*t." She allegedly tried to push him off of her, which led to Diddy allegedly laughing off her distress.

Eventually, she got away, left, and called a cab, she alleges. Tony Buzbee is representing Ripley, who is also seeking unspecified damages.

Elsewhere, Diddy still doesn't know where he's going to be behind bars at. Diddy's legal team stated that they were going to appeal his sentence, so that might be the reason for the holdup.

