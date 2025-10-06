Diddy still cannot escape the lawsuits even with a 50-month prison sentence coming up shortly. The battered business mogul is currently staring down two more sexual assault lawsuits, per TMZ.

The first of which comes from a man suing under the "John Doe" alias. He filed his documents on Friday, the same day Diddy received his fate. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing shares that in late 2014, an opportunity to work with industry titan came along.

Due to his pursuit of an entertainment career at the time, he pounced on it. As the lawsuit describes, "John Doe" was allegedly driven to a house in Val Verde for a music video shoot and then an after-party.

Throughout the night, they allegedly spoke a handful of times. The party allegedly had tons of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana, but "John" allegedly only consumed the former. He alleges that after about 2-3 drinks, he began to feel "off."

He eventually blacked out after being led to a room by someone. At one point, he alleges he was being anally sodomized by someone. "John Doe" doesn't specifically name Diddy, though.

However, the effects after this alleged act were terrible. He alleges that he was eventually tested positive for HIV after initially testing months earlier. He is seeking unspecified damages.

As for the other alleged victim, her name is Leiana Ripley. She alleges that Diddy directly sexually assaulted her while she was celebrating her 20th birthday. In November 2016 at Club Playhouse in Los Angeles is where this alleged incident occurred.

She alleges that the CEO approached her and demanded she take this drink he was trying to give her. The woman alleges she denied it, but Diddy was allegedly not going for that. "B*tch, I am not asking you. Drink that sh*t and shut the f*ck up."

Out of fear, she allegedly took the drink and that's when he allegedly made his move. She alleges he put his one arm around her and then the other forcefully under her skirt and in her privates. "Bitch I do what I want, take that sh*t." She allegedly tried to push him off of her, which led to Diddy allegedly laughing off her distress.

Eventually, she got away, left, and called a cab, she alleges. Tony Buzbee is representing Ripley, who is also seeking unspecified damages.