Where Will Diddy Be Serving His Prison Sentence?

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his criminal trial, earlier this year.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in prison at his sentencing hearing on Friday. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year.

Despite the sentencing, it remains unclear where Diddy will serve his sentence. Authorities originally arrested him back in September 2024, and he's been staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in the time since. Those 13 months will count towards his 50-month sentence as time served.

How Long Is Diddy's Prison Sentence?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Before Subramanian handed out the 50-month sentence, Diddy addressed the court for a total of 12 minutes. During that time, he expressed his remorse, admitting that "my domestic violence will be a heavy burden that I will have to carry," according to CBS News. While saying that he makes "no excuses" for his behavior, he also noted that he was "sick on drugs" and "out of control" at the time. "I've been humbled and broken to my core," Combs said. "… I hate myself right now."

Subramanian argued that the evidence supporting Diddy's conviction was "massive" while announcing the sentence. "We read it and saw it," he said. "…Images of gashes and bruises and broken doors, and (we) saw it in a savage video of (Cassie) Ventura."

After Diddy received his sentence, Cassie's attorney put out a statement addressing the ruling. "While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed," the statement read. "We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many." 

