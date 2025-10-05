Suge Knight Drags Diddy Through The Mud While Reacting To His Sentence

The massive misconduct scandal of Diddy recently got a huge partial conclusion, as he received a 50-month prison sentence for transporting individuals across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. The year he has already spent behind bars will contribute to his overall sentence... And his longtime hip-hop mogul rival Suge Knight thinks he got off easy.

In a new interview from jail with The Art Of Dialogue, the Death Row executive reacted to the Bad Boy boss' prison sentence. More specifically, he compared Combs' sentencing to what Suge experienced in his 2015 hit-and-run case, a conviction for which he continues to serve time.

"I wasn’t allowed to speak, I wasn’t allowed to do nothing," Knight remarked. Puff was able to speak to the court and send a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian before the judge handed his sentence down.

"Like I said before, Puffy has strong ties with the government, with the feds. And anybody else would have been cooked, done," Suge Knight expressed concerning Diddy. He believes Combs' sentence is too lenient despite his acquittals on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. In fact, Suge characterized it as "the deal of the centuries."

Diddy Sentence

Not only that, but Suge Knight also blasted Diddy and his team for their publicity efforts and attempts to generate sympathy from those in the case and witnessing it. This included a documentary-style video praising his contributions and commitments, as well as his aforementioned remarks to the court.

"I mean, that’s the first time in history that a person's going to get a sentence and they can actually put on a campaign like they running for the president of the United States. Where they can show videos and pretty much everything," Suge posited. "Only thing I was waiting on was the fact that I was waiting on him to bring out the DJ and start playing music and let him do what he do best. Dance and shake that a** and end up with no time."