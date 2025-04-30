Suge Knight Agrees To $1.5 Million Settlement To Avoid Hit-&-Run Trial

Suge Knight has agreed to pay out a $1.5 million settlement to the family of Terry Carter, who he was convicted of fatally running over with his truck in 2015. He agreed to the terms in his wrongful death case over video chat from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

According to Rolling Stone, Carter's wife, Lillian, and daughters, Nekaya and Crystal, will be getting $500,000 each. Knight’s decision to settle comes after his lawyer, David Kenner, spent the last several weeks attempting to withdraw from the case.

"Terry was a friend of mine. It definitely wasn't done intentionally. It wasn't done to bring harm to him," Suge Knight told the outlet. "One of the reasons I settled [is] I got respect for Terry, so that means I've got respect for his family. I didn't want to put the family through more pain. It's not that I did anything wrong. I never would have. But I do owe the family an apology because of this thing they had to go through."

Carter’s widow also told the outlet: "It's hard living without him when I lived all those many years with him. It's been very, very difficult. I've been in pain ever since January 29, 2015, I haven't had a good day, not one good day. [...] I'm not happy with the outcome of it, at all, but I don't want to give him another opportunity to put on a clown show and act like a b*tch. Maybe somebody will shank him in jail."

Suge Knight's Prison Sentence

The settlement comes as Suge Knight is already behind bars serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2015 incident. He pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter after running over Terry Carter with his truck at a parking lot in Los Angeles. The blunt force trauma of the impact led to his death. Authorities arrested him for the incident the following day.