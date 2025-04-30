Suge Knight Agrees To $1.5 Million Settlement To Avoid Hit-&-Run Trial

Marion "Suge" Knight Court Appearance
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 09: Marion "Suge" Knight appears for a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center March 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The hearing was scheduled to determine if the two criminal cases against Knight, one for murder and attempted murder when Knight allegedly ran over two men in a Compton parking lot after an argument and another case involving an alleged robbery and criminal threats to a photographer in Beverly Hills, should be moved to the downtown Los Angeles courthouse. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Suge Knight says that he doesn't want to put the Carter family "through more pain." but maintains he didn't do "anything wrong"

Suge Knight has agreed to pay out a $1.5 million settlement to the family of Terry Carter, who he was convicted of fatally running over with his truck in 2015. He agreed to the terms in his wrongful death case over video chat from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

According to Rolling Stone, Carter's wife, Lillian, and daughters, Nekaya and Crystal, will be getting $500,000 each. Knight’s decision to settle comes after his lawyer, David Kenner, spent the last several weeks attempting to withdraw from the case.

"Terry was a friend of mine. It definitely wasn't done intentionally. It wasn't done to bring harm to him," Suge Knight told the outlet. "One of the reasons I settled [is] I got respect for Terry, so that means I've got respect for his family. I didn't want to put the family through more pain. It's not that I did anything wrong. I never would have. But I do owe the family an apology because of this thing they had to go through."

Carter’s widow also told the outlet: "It's hard living without him when I lived all those many years with him. It's been very, very difficult. I've been in pain ever since January 29, 2015, I haven't had a good day, not one good day. [...] I'm not happy with the outcome of it, at all, but I don't want to give him another opportunity to put on a clown show and act like a b*tch. Maybe somebody will shank him in jail."

Suge Knight's Prison Sentence

The settlement comes as Suge Knight is already behind bars serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2015 incident. He pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter after running over Terry Carter with his truck at a parking lot in Los Angeles. The blunt force trauma of the impact led to his death. Authorities arrested him for the incident the following day.

Knight will be eligible for parole in October 2034, at which point he will be 69 years old. As he waits until then, he's been spending his time in prison hosting the Collect Call podcast.

