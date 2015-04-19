terry carter
- CrimeSuge Knight's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Results In MistrialA judge declares a mistrial in the lawsuit against Suge Knight over the 2015 death of Terry Carter.
By Aron A.
- MusicSuge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In Prison For Killing A Man In A Hit And RunThe victim's daughter calls Knight, "a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species."By hnhh
- MusicSuge Knight Enters Plea Deal In Murder Case: ReportSuge Knight has struck a plea deal with the prosecutors in his murder case.By Aron A.
- MusicSuge Knight's Murder Trial For Hit & Run Set Case To Begin Next Week: ReportSuge Knight's murder trial is set to begin next week.By Aron A.
- MusicDr. Dre & Ice Cube Win Appeal In Suge Knight's Hit-And-Run Murder CaseTerry Carter was fatally run over on the set of "Straight Outta Compton" back in '15.By Devin Ch
- NewsVictim in Suge Knight Hit-And-Run Incident Blames Self For Terry Carter's DeathSuge Knight hit-and-run victim Cle "Bone" Sloan expresses regret for his role in the death of Terry Carter.By Danny Schwartz
