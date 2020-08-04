Ghislaine Maxwell
- MusicDiddy Recruits Ghislaine Maxwell's Former Attorney To Defend Him In Gang Rape CaseBobbi Sternheim has also previously represented Al Qaeda operative Khalid al Fawwaz.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFetty Wap, R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell & More Get Christmas Meals In JailSome big names who are currently serving time will be fed a holiday-themed feast on Christmas Day.By Isaac Fontes
- GossipGhislaine Maxwell Hit With 20-Year Sentence For Aiding Jeffrey Epstein In Sexual AbuseThe 60-year-old was convicted of five counts in a U.S. federal court last December.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeGhislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover, Placed On Suicide Watch Days Before SentencingJust two days before being sentenced, Ghislaine Maxwell was placed on suicide watch "without justification."By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of Aiding Jeffrey Epstein's Sexual Abuse Of Underage GirlsThe 60-year-old was convicted on five of the six counts she was facing today.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies“Chasing Ghislaine” Documenatry Examines Maxwell’s Troubled Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein“My father taught me you do whatever it takes to keep your man,” Ghislaine once said.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsTrump Feared Ghislaine Maxwell Would Expose Epstein Ties During Trial: ReportA new book by Michael Wolff claims Trump took a "sudden interest" in Ghislaine Maxwell after she was charged for her alleged involvement In Jeff Epstein's sex trafficking crimes. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Transferred To Same Prison As Ghislaine Maxwell: ReportAhead of his sex trafficking case in New York, R. Kelly's been transferred to a Brooklyn prison where Jeffrey Epstein's accused accomplice is also being held. By Aron A.
- GramGhislaine Maxwell Has A Black Eye In First Photo From JailA new photo of Ghislaine Maxwell has surfaced from behind bars, showing her with a black eye.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJeffrey Epstein Threatened To Feed Rape Victim To Alligators: LawsuitA new lawsuit claims Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell sexually assaulted a woman then threatened to feed her to alligators if she said anything publicly.By Aron A.
- CrimeGhislaine Maxwell Charged With Sex Trafficking 14-Year-Old For "Sexual Massages"The incidents occurred as recently as 2004.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGhislaine Maxwell Confirms Epstein Secretly Taped Donald Trump, Bill Clinton: ReportA former producer revealed in his book that she allegedly told him about the tapes but insisted she doesn't know where they are.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGhislaine Maxwell Hires Al-Qaeda "Super Lawyer" For Her Legal DefenseThe heiress was a key accomplice in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring.By Dre D.
- PoliticsProsecutors Warn Of More Charges In Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell CaseFederal prosecutors warn that more charges could be coming related to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse scandal.By Cole Blake
- RandomBill Clinton Receives Massage From Epstein Accuser In Newly Released Photos: ReportAccording to a report, Chauntae Davies, one of Jeff Epstein's accusers, said that Clinton was a "perfect gentleman."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureGhislaine Maxwell Reportedly Bragged About Giving George Clooney Oral SexMaxwell was entangled. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTrump Suggests Jeff Epstein May Have Been Killed In PrisonDonald Trump speaks on Jeff Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a new interview with Axios.By Aron A.