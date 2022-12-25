Christmas meals are undeniably one of the most exciting parts of the holiday season.

Even from jail, it looks like some locked-up celebrities get to enjoy a Christmas meal. It appears as though artists like Fetty Wap and R. Kelly, who are currently serving time, will be enjoying a rather nice meal on Sunday (December 25).

Fetty Wap visits Prime on May 21, 2021 in White Plains, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

According to reports from TMZ, the holiday jail menus are sounding pretty filling. The “My Way” rapper is serving his time at MDC Brooklyn, where he’s awaiting his sentencing for drug trafficking charges. His meal reportedly includes herbed Cornish hen, eggplant parmesan, dirty rice, baked beans, green beans, dinner rolls, fruit, pies and juice.

R. Kelly, on the other hand, is serving his 30-year sentence at MCC Chicago. The disgraced singer is guilty of various sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The world was witness to his sentencing earlier this year. His meal will consist of baked Cornish hen, green beans, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of the six counts against her for her role in aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. She’s currently serving her time at FCI Tallahassee. She’ll be eating Cornish hens, stuffed green peppers, garlic mac and cheese, brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, rolls, cranberry sauce, red velvet cheesecake and fruit.

Although turkey is the most popular entrée for the most wonderful time of the year, it appears as if there isn’t any available behind bars.

Additionally, other celebrities currently serving time who will get a Christmas meal include Tiger King star Joe Exotic, disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar and disgraced cheerleader, Jerry Harris.

The report also says that some buildings will be handing out gift bags to prisoners. They will reportedly include snacks, puzzles and games.

In other news surrounding the “Trap Queen” rapper, some new photos have recently surfaced of him in prison. In October of 2021, the New Jersey native was arrested and subsequently charged stemming from a conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The photos were shared to his official Instagram account on Saturday (December 24). “Head up like a nose bleed Mr. New Jersey,” reads the caption.

His sentencing will take place soon, on January 18, 2023. He faces a minimum of five years, with the maximum time he could serve set at 40 years.

What's your favorite holiday meal?

