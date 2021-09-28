r. kelly convicted
- LifeR. Kelly Wants To Ban Jurors Who Watched "Surviving R. Kelly"R. Kelly's team says there's no way anyone who watched the docuseries will be able to cast a fair judgment.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeR. Kelly's Alleged 2008 Victim Set To Finally Testify In CourtThe infamous tape of R. Kelly allegedly urinating on the young girl will be played in court.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Hires Bill Cosby’s Former Attorney To Help Challenge Racketeering Conviction: ReportHigh-profile New York attorney Jennifer Bonjean helped get Bill Cosby out of prison earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Says R. Kelly "Got Railroaded," Blames Systemic RacismCosby's camp had some words about someone else going away for sexual abuse. By Taylor McCloud