R Kelly Gives Rare Performance On Podcast Via Prison Call

R Kelly's isn't letting his incarceration stop him from sharing his gift, as evidenced by a new episode of the Inmate Tea With A&P podcast. The singer called in and said that he was asked to “sing happy birthday to somebody.” Instead, however, he delivered short performances of a few of his hits. He started with “When A Woman’s Fed Up" before moving on to "Step in the Name of Love."

“I appreciate the love, man,” he also told one of the producers, who had jokingly started singing “Bump n’ Grind” “I appreciate you for knowing the words.” Kelly was later asked if he's “able to continue singing in there and doing what you do best" while behind bars. “Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable," he responded. "That’s not gonna happen, stopping singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out… I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”

Why Is R Kelly Behind Bars?

He went on to emphasize how having a positive outlook on everything has helped him get through his prison stay. He's currently serving a 30-year sentence for charges related to racketeering and sex-trafficking. He was found guilty in July of 2022. Only a couple of months later, he was found guilty of multiple charges of production of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, earning him another 20-year sentence.

Last month, photos of the disgraced performer serving his time surfaced online, leading to big reactions. Kanye West even took to X to share his thoughts on the photos, pointing out that he was wearing a pair of Yeezys. “My N***a Kells still got that Chicago spirit," he wrote. "They ain't break him. And he got on Yeezy. On you Yeezy over everything.”