While the summer is about to come to a close, our latest R&B Season playlist update is here to give you the best genre-adjacent releases of the week to jam out to while fall arrives. Leading the way is the new single from Chris Brown, the sultry "It Depends" featuring Bryson Tiller.

This song employs some sexy drill elements in the percussion, but opts for a different approach with a brighter and more pillowy background synth pad. Both singers show off vocal chemistry and melodic dominance, and the harmonies hanging in the back don't slouch either.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also wanted to shout out a surprising collaboration that marries some classic and contemporary soulful favorites. Mariah Carey teamed up with Shenseea and Kehlani to preview her upcoming album Here For It All with the airy and light new record, "Sugar Sweet."

The breezy vocals certainly live up to its title, and the dancehall-inspired instrumental approach fits well with Mariah's soothing tone. While it's not combining wholly unique elements, the fusion of these styles is a welcome and subtle change of pace that hopefully yields even more interesting results in the near future.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

If you're missing some of those aforementioned drill inspirations on R&B Season, though, don't fret. Jacquees came through with a sensual treatment of that beat swing with the new single "He Kant," which samples the Jagged Edge cut "He Can't Love U," and it's a straightforward but still engaging cut.

Even though the production here is pretty minimal all things considered, Jacquees still comes through with a passionate vocal performance. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it shows he can still work in more contemporary styles.