Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller Take Charge On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 76 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Bryson Tiller R&B Season Playlist Music News
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Chris Brown performs at Paris La Defense Arena on July 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
This week's "R&B Season" update comes courtesy of Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Mariah Carey, Daniel Caesar, Jacquees, and more.

While the summer is about to come to a close, our latest R&B Season playlist update is here to give you the best genre-adjacent releases of the week to jam out to while fall arrives. Leading the way is the new single from Chris Brown, the sultry "It Depends" featuring Bryson Tiller.

This song employs some sexy drill elements in the percussion, but opts for a different approach with a brighter and more pillowy background synth pad. Both singers show off vocal chemistry and melodic dominance, and the harmonies hanging in the back don't slouch either.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also wanted to shout out a surprising collaboration that marries some classic and contemporary soulful favorites. Mariah Carey teamed up with Shenseea and Kehlani to preview her upcoming album Here For It All with the airy and light new record, "Sugar Sweet."

The breezy vocals certainly live up to its title, and the dancehall-inspired instrumental approach fits well with Mariah's soothing tone. While it's not combining wholly unique elements, the fusion of these styles is a welcome and subtle change of pace that hopefully yields even more interesting results in the near future.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Sees What The Algorithm Did To Joy In Hip Hop

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

If you're missing some of those aforementioned drill inspirations on R&B Season, though, don't fret. Jacquees came through with a sensual treatment of that beat swing with the new single "He Kant," which samples the Jagged Edge cut "He Can't Love U," and it's a straightforward but still engaging cut.

Even though the production here is pretty minimal all things considered, Jacquees still comes through with a passionate vocal performance. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it shows he can still work in more contemporary styles.

Finally, R&B Season got a romantic and tender closer with Daniel Caesar's new single, "Have A Baby (With Me)." Soft pianos open the track up beautifully, and a calm guitar and ethereal synths amp up the drama and circumstance. As for Caesar's performance, he also employs a very light approach, although there isn't much progression to the base. Still, that's because of how hypnotizing it is at the song's root.

Read More: Drake & Central Cee Get Icy On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Push Back Project 2025 Music Summer Walker Pours Her Heart Out On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 1004
Summer Walker R&B Season Playlist Music News Music Summer Walker Remixes Her Heart On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 449
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
Fridayy R&B Season Playlist Stream Music Fridayy Triumphs Through Highs & Lows On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 645
Comments 0