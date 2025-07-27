Jacquees Throws It Back To Jagged Edge On New Single "He Kant"

Jacquees has already dropped some heat in 2025, but we're glad that releases like F**k A Friendzone 2 continue to get follow-ups. His latest offering "He Kant" is a declaration that no one can love a prospective partner like he can, and he proves it via a passionate vocal performance.

Instrumentally, this Polow Da Don-produced track is a more minimal approach with New York drill hats, snaps, light synth pads, guitar strums, and a lot of vocal harmonies and croons. It has a pretty smooth presentation overall, even if the hiss and static from production effects can result in a very busy mix. Nevertheless, the melodies and scratches throughout keep the atmosphere quite vibrant.

Also, "He Kant" samples the Jagged Edge track "He Can't Love U" and previews an upcoming project titled MOOD 2, according to the visualizer on YouTube. The "Favorite One" artist has more to share this year, and fans are eating well as a result.

In addition, Jacquees employs multiple sung flows on here to keep things dynamic, and it makes for a very charismatic performance in the grand scheme. We will see if his romantic drama distracts him from more drops in 2025 or if this prolific streak will continue.

Perhaps Jacquees will resolve his coparenting woes and keep the focus on the music as much as he can. It's a lot to handle either way. All we can hope for is that whatever we get next is something special, and as pleasant as "He Kant."

Jacquees – "He Kant"