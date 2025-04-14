Deiondra Sanders Is Standing On Her Previous Comments About Jacquees & Dej Loaf

The love triangle between Deiondra Sanders, Jacquees, and Dej Loaf has been one of the hottest trending topics of 2025. In a new interview with Baller Alert, Deiondra continues to stand by her previous comments about the reunited duo Jacquees and Dej Loaf. Their reunioned included the release of new collaboration album in 2025. While she knows her words about the duo's weren't received properly, she doesn't regret her comments made in the public. Deiondra explained the reason for the comments stem from her not having a platform to express herself. When asked about her past comments on Jacquees and Dej Loaf, she explained:

"I mean, I feel like everyone knows what happened. Honestly feel like people were given a platform to say how they feel. I wasn't given a platform to say how I feel. So, that's kind of why I said the stuff that I said on social media. Which tends to, when you say things on social media, people take it all the way to 10. They misinterpret my stuff. I will say though, I probably shouldn't have done that, but I don't regret what I said because that is how I felt at the time. I do take you know responsibility and accountabilit. Shouldn't have handled it that way. It's just something that feels good when I hear the opposite sex say,'I take accountability and responsibility.'"

Deiondra Sanders Beef With Jacquees & Dej Loaf

In early 2025, a personal dispute spilled into public view when Deiondra Sanders voiced her frustrations about being excluded from promotional events surrounding F**k A Friend Zone 2. She accused the duo of staging a faux romance to boost the album’s visibility, claiming she was banned from attending events because her presence made Dej Loaf “uncomfortable.” According to Deiondra, the relationship portrayed between Jacquees and Dej was a marketing façade, not rooted in truth. She escalated matters further by alleging that Dej Loaf had confessed lingering feelings for Jacquees to his mother. Her posts were punctuated with a warning: if Dej didn’t “keep it cute,” personal details would be made public.