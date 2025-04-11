Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Argue Each Other's Parental Rights With Their Child Across Social Media

Deiondra Sanders appears to be doubling down, not backing away, from airing grievances with her son’s father, singer Jacquees, despite her father Deion Sanders’ public advice to disengage from anything that doesn't serve her. The co-parents’ ongoing tension spilled into public view once again this week, with Deiondra accusing Jacquees and his family of distancing themselves from their eight-month-old son, Snow. It began innocently enough on April 4 when Deiondra posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I love being a mom.” She followed up two days later, expressing joy in taking Snow “everywhere”—with the exception of international travel—and described motherhood as a “blessing.” But by April 8, her tone shifted, veering into what many interpreted as veiled shots at Snow’s paternal relatives.

“It’s really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew based off the hate for their mother,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him.” Moments later, she posted a photo of Snow sleeping peacefully on her chest, captioning it, “Together forever. My mini best friend.” But she wasn’t done. In a since-deleted post, she warned, “Watch who you have kids with,” followed by a final message: “I can’t wait till God gives me the desires of my heart. Psalms 37:4 I trust in you, Lord.” The Shade Room shared Deiondra’s posts on Instagram, prompting Jacquees—currently on tour with Dej Loaf—to fire back. “Let’s stop playing with me. Everybody acting like I ain’t self-made—let’s start there,” he wrote. “I provide everything for my son, but lately she won’t let me take him anywhere without her. I’m sick of it.” He later added a terse follow-up: “And HER.”

Deiondra Sanders & Jacquees

Deiondra responded in the same comment thread, alleging deeper issues than simple co-parenting disagreements. “Why would I send my son somewhere people have threatened CPS and are still cool with someone who threatened to harm him?” she asked. “I’ve offered for them to visit him at home, said I’d even step outside or meet out for lunch. But it’s not enough. They want him overnight without me there. Snow won’t be going anywhere I don’t trust until he can talk.” Despite the tension, both parents paused their feud to celebrate Snow’s milestone. Deiondra shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Good Morning,” followed by a sweet message paired with a solo photo of Snow: “Happy 8 months Baby Boy! You’re my heart and happiness. I love you so much. I’m so thankful God blessed me with a wonderful son like you.”