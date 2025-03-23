Deiondra Sanders Clears Up Confusion Between Her, Jacquees, & Dej Loaf In New Interview

Deiondra Sanders finds herself in the spotlight once again. Her turbulent relationship with fiancé Jacquees and ongoing feud with DeJ Loaf continues to unfold, revealing new twists that shift the narrative. While Deiondra has been vocal, the other key players have largely remained silent. Now, she’s offering even more insight, and it seems her father, Deion Sanders, had some wisdom she wishes she had heeded. Tensions escalated when Jacquees began collaborating with DeJ Loaf on their album F** A Friend Zone 2. Deiondra made it clear she wasn’t pleased, venting her frustration in a post on X. “They have to fake a relationship to sell albums,” she wrote. She also revealed she was deliberately excluded from Jacquees’ video shoot. “Stop asking why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them.” Since then, she has fought to defend her place in the relationship.

The drama has drawn in multiple voices, including her future mother-in-law and DeJ Loaf herself. Speculation about a breakup gained momentum after Deiondra and Jacquees unfollowed each other on social media. However, Deiondra addressed the rumors on the March 21 episode of Way Up with Angela Yee on YouTube. The hosts noted she still wore her engagement ring. “So, you’re not single?” Yee asked. Deiondra hesitated before responding, “It’s in God’s hands… we’re trying to figure it out.” She believes people are finally beginning to understand her. “They’re just now getting to know me. It’s not that I’m ‘crashing out.’ I’m just speaking up, and now y’all are seeing who I really am.”

Deiondra Sanders, Jacquees, & Dej Loaf

She also clarified where she stands on Jacquees and DeJ Loaf’s dynamic. “I don’t think he’s unfaithful,” she admitted. However, she took issue with being kept away from their work. “I don’t think it was about him. I think it was for her comfort. She would feel uncomfortable if I was there.” She called the situation “awful.” Perhaps the most surprising revelation was that DeJ Loaf had met Deiondra before—contradicting what she told Hot 97. “She’s met me,” Deiondra said. “I introduced myself, trying to be a good fiancée. She didn’t even want to speak.”