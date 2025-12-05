Jacquees Accuses Deiondra Sanders Of Keeping Him Away From Their Son

Earlier this year, some music video drama led to a pretty nasty falling out between former engaged couple Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders. This DeJ Loaf situation led to cheating allegations from Dreezy and a lot of other conflicts, including the former couple blasting each other over their coparenting.

For those unaware, the singer let off some tweets about women keeping fathers away from their kids, which Sanders responded to by posting pictures and videos of him with their son Snow. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Jacquees clapped back at Deiondra Sanders in their comments section.

"She's threatened to keep my son away from me for the holidays, after we already agreed I could get him for Christmas," he wrote. "[...] If she gets mad with me, plans immediately change with my son. I had to force her to play my music around him to show who I am outside of being his dad. The pics she posted are from several times where she has popped up on me, unannounced... Recently, she allowed me to spend ONE day with him... I took him to see my family, his family! Family that she doesn't want him to know because she's controlling.

Are Jacquees And Dej Loaf Dating?

"She only wants him around her family, to further perpetuate the narrative of absent Black fathers," the 31-year-old continued. "2 pictures (with her present) and 1 video mean nothing. The facts don't change that I jump thru hoops for my boy. The courts are involved and it will all work out for Snow's good. All I want is to be his father. Her issue is that I can't be the man SHE wants me to [be] right now for HER. So she uses the only thing she has to control me, our son."

Meanwhile, this is what Deiondra Sanders had to say about Jacquees. "Yall gone stop playing with me," she captioned one of her videos. "One thing I'm not is bitter keeping anyone from they son. I'm not speaking on this anymore."