Jacquees Accuses Deiondra Sanders Of Keeping Him Away From Their Son

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 225 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jacquees Deiondra Sanders Blast Coparenting Issues Music News
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; American singer and rapper Jacquees before the game between the Arizona Wildcats against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Jacquees is claiming that Deiondra Sanders is being manipulative and overly protective of their son, whereas she clapped back with receipts.

Earlier this year, some music video drama led to a pretty nasty falling out between former engaged couple Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders. This DeJ Loaf situation led to cheating allegations from Dreezy and a lot of other conflicts, including the former couple blasting each other over their coparenting.

For those unaware, the singer let off some tweets about women keeping fathers away from their kids, which Sanders responded to by posting pictures and videos of him with their son Snow. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, Jacquees clapped back at Deiondra Sanders in their comments section.

"She's threatened to keep my son away from me for the holidays, after we already agreed I could get him for Christmas," he wrote. "[...] If she gets mad with me, plans immediately change with my son. I had to force her to play my music around him to show who I am outside of being his dad. The pics she posted are from several times where she has popped up on me, unannounced... Recently, she allowed me to spend ONE day with him... I took him to see my family, his family! Family that she doesn't want him to know because she's controlling.

Read More: Jacquees Sets The Record Straight Amid YSL Woody Fight Allegations

Are Jacquees And Dej Loaf Dating?

"She only wants him around her family, to further perpetuate the narrative of absent Black fathers," the 31-year-old continued. "2 pictures (with her present) and 1 video mean nothing. The facts don't change that I jump thru hoops for my boy. The courts are involved and it will all work out for Snow's good. All I want is to be his father. Her issue is that I can't be the man SHE wants me to [be] right now for HER. So she uses the only thing she has to control me, our son."

Meanwhile, this is what Deiondra Sanders had to say about Jacquees. "Yall gone stop playing with me," she captioned one of her videos. "One thing I'm not is bitter keeping anyone from they son. I'm not speaking on this anymore."

As for Jacquees and DeJ Loaf, they haven't confirmed rumors about a relationship or anything like that. It seems like they are just good friends and collaborators, even if this caused drama in his previous Deiondra Sanders relationship.

Read More: Jacquees & DeJ Loaf's Chemistry Remains High On "F*ck A Friendzone 2"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lil Meech Birthday Celebration Hosted By YTB FATT Relationships Deiondra Sanders Clears Up Confusion Between Her, Jacquees, & Dej Loaf In New Interview 3.5K
NCAA Football: Arizona at Colorado Relationships Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Argue Each Other's Parental Rights With Their Child Across Social Media 3.7K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Gossip Father's Love, Deion Sanders Gives Daughter, Deiondra Sanders, Pep Talk Amid Jacquees & Dej Loaf Situation 1.8K
NCAA Football: Arizona at Colorado Music Deiondra Sanders Has Words For Fiancé Jacquees & Dej Loaf Over Being Banned From Video Shoot 4.1K
Comments 0