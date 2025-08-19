Last year, things between Deiondra Sanders and Dreezy got messy. The latter hopped online to expose Jacquees, unveiling a series of texts he allegedly sent her. In them, he allegedly told her that he wanted to get back with her instead of staying with Sanders.

Unsurprisingly, the then-couple appeared to go their separate ways after this, but it wasn't long before they got back together. After sharing the big news with their supporters, Sanders also announced that she was pregnant. She's since given birth to a healthy baby boy.

During a recent appearance on The Jay Hill Podcast, Dreezy reflected on the ordeal, making it clear that she feels as though her actions were warranted.

"That was a situation where I was in a relationship with a guy for six years and a girl was introduced to me by this guy during a birthday trip," she began. "Next thing I know she was pregnant."

Deiondra Sanders & Jacquees

"I don't think that's a crash out, I think I was reacting in real time to being lied to," she continued. "It just was what it was. And I still never made it about the girl, because one thing about me, it's always the guy. I'mma hold the guy accountable. But if you're going online and you saying stuff about me, like ... I'mma defend myself."

"If I would have just kept it on the facts, I wasn't wrong for feeling how I was feeling. Y'all was cheating behind my back and I found out," she also alleged.