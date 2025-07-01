Dreezy has always been nothing but kind towards Kodak Black. For example, a couple of years ago, the Chicago native gave him his flowers after contributing to her controversial 2017 track about Donald Trump, "Spar."

"For Kodak to be so articulate and specific with what he was talking about, it’s like he had something on his chest. I love that. That means he’s a real poet and he’s smart," she said at the time. She added, "A lot of people be trying to play him but we not just artists, we not just rappers. Kodak is a good example of what’s going on right now."

Since then, Dreezy and Kodak Black haven't reconnected in the booth. But thanks to a new video caught by The Neighborhood Talk they are still keeping in contact. In the clip below, the artists mess around with one another before hugging.

However, things take a bit of a sour turn right after as Dreezy says, "Why you sweating? You okay?" With the unfortunate narrative surrounding the Florida rapper these days, it's bit of a sensitive thing to bring up around him.

In the clip, you can visibly notice Kodak's body language shift to being annoyed and upset. He immediately replies to Dreezy's question saying that he was sweating because he's been shooting a music video. He then says, "I don't know what's up with people, bro."

Dreezy wisely doesn't escalate things by letting him explain why he's upset with her question. He says that she should know why he's sweating given how they work in the same profession. Black then shares with Dreezy that he doesn't like the comment based on "these theories and sh*t and how they be playing with a n****..."

After that, Kodak playfully takes her phone and runs away with it, but not too far. Dreezy appears to realize in the moments after where she went wrong. After retrieving her phone, things seem to be okay between the two friends.

Dreezy did mean well at the end of the day, clarifying that she meant it in a caring way and not in a demeaning way. Overall, Kodak didn't completely crash out, but you can tell that he's growing tired of the chatter.