- SportsBen Simmons "Probably Not" Returning To Nets This SeasonAs the former 76er deals with a back injury, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said that a return for him this season is unlikely.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLondon On Da Track Blasted By Baby Mama For Being Absent FatherThe rapper is being called out once again for being an absent father. By Madusa S.
- MusicDrake Responds To Father's Claims That He Has Lied In His Lyrics To "Sell Records"It be your own dad. By Noah C
- MusicXXXTentacion's Father Gives Rare Interview, Regrets Being An Absentee ParentDwayne Onfroy wishes he could have been more of a role model to his son.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKyrie Irving Chose Covert Nasal Surgery Over Attending Celtic's Game 7"I don't think he wanted to be seen." By Devin Ch
- SportsRoy Williams Excuses UNC Fans From Work During NCAA Tournament GameRoy Williams has posted letter template for Tar Heel fans intent on playing hookie today.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKris Jenner Alerts Travis Scott That Kylie "Deserves More": ReportKris has some stern words for the hip-hop star.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Shares Holiday Family Portrait; Kylie Jenner Notably AbsentKylie Jenner is nowhere to be found in Kim Kardashian's latest family portrait post.By Matt F
- SportsDerrick Rose Takes Leave From Cavaliers; Reevaluating His Future In NBADerrick Rose is reportedly contemplating retiring from the NBA right now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Wins VMA For Music Video He Doesn't Appear InYoung Thug pulls of an unexpected feat.By Matt F