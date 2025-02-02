Deiondra Sanders Has Words For Fiancé Jacquees & Dej Loaf Over Being Banned From Video Shoot

Jacquees and DeJ Loaf have built undeniable musical chemistry, crafting hits like their platinum-certified single At The Club. Their collaborative magic continues with the announcement of F**k A Friend Zone 2, a follow-up to their 2017 mixtape. While they haven’t confirmed a release date, anticipation is already building. However, the project has stirred controversy in Jacquees’ personal life. The drama unfolded in the comments of his latest social media post featuring DeJ Loaf. When a fan questioned the absence of his fiancée, Deiondra Sanders, she responded that she wasn’t "allowed" at the video shoot for their new single, Favorite One.

Fans quickly weighed in, with some defending her and others questioning her stance. One user acknowledged the duo’s chemistry but urged her to let the music come first. Another criticized her response, saying relationships thrive on independence. Others speculated about how her father, NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, views her public actions. Known for his close bond with his children, he recently coached his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, keeping family in the public eye.

Deiondra Sanders Wants To Holla At Jacquees & Dej Loaf Over Ban From Video Shoot

Jacquees is no stranger to relationship drama. In early 2024, his ex-girlfriend Dreezy publicly clashed with Deiondra on social media. Their dispute erupted when Deiondra discovered that Jacquees had allegedly been involved with both women at the same time.