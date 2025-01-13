Safaree Samuels Has The Internet Talking After Sharing Rare Video With His And Erica Mena’s Kids

Safaree Samuels is spending time with his children.

Safaree Samuels shared a video of himself dancing with his daughter, Safire, and son, Legend, on Instagram on Sunday. "I’m doomed.. she’s 4 and asked me to do this! I have never heard of this in my life," he captioned the clip alongside laughing emojis. "I was watching @e_bankssss and she said I wanna do that."

Fans on social media have been happy to see Samuels getting to spend time with his children, whom he shares with Erica Mena. "happy he able to see his kids this is beautiful despite whatever him and erica got going on . i hope the put their differences to the side cuz them videos was nasty work," one user wrote on Instagram when The Shade Room shared the clip. Another wrote: "We love to see it!!! & they all look happy….And this is why we go so hard because y’all so quick to call men Deadbeats over a woman’s narrative…. If this man is spending time with his kids, making them happy….that’s good! & just because he doesn’t do EXACTLY what Erica says or pays more money or does what she wants or thinks he should, when she wants or thinks he should…. That does NOT make him a deadbeat.”

Safaree Samuels Poses With Erica Mena At The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Samuels attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Samuels previously fired back at accusations of being a deadbeat dad during a recent interview on the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast. After admitting that he hadn't seen his kids in four months, he said of the social media backlash: “I really don’t let it to get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m pay in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white, ‘hey look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers.”

