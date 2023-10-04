Troy Aikman Acknowledges “White JAY-Z” Meme

Thanks to ESPN's Pablo Torres, we know if Troy Aikman knows about the "White Jay-Z" meme. Torres asked Aikman about the meme during a guest hosting slot on Pardon The Interruption. "Yes. It still comes up on my feed from time to time. With all this AI stuff, you don't know what's real and what's been edited. But pretty scary," Aikman told Torres. However, Aikman did not go as far as to call himself the "white JAY-Z". However, his "pretty scary" comment can at least be taken as some proof that Aikman at least sees the basis of the meme.

For those who aren't aware, a meme has circulated for many years that compares images of Aikman and Jay-Z, showing a remarkable similarity. This has led many users to dub Aikman the "White Jay-Z" and the images have been in circulation ever since. However, it's not a meme that Aikman or Hov have acknowledged until now. Furthermore, as Torres noted while sharing the revelation on Pablo Torres Finds Out, the meme pre-dates the AI revolution by several years. What do you think? does Aikman look like the "white JAY-Z"? Let us know in the comments.

Travis Kelce "Smitten" With Taylor Swift

Over in the other major NFL-music crossover, Travis Kelce is reportedly "completely smitten" with Swift and the pair "talks every day". This week, Kelce liked several social media posts showing Swift's enthusiastic reaction to various big moments during the Chiefs-Jets game she attended with the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It was the second consecutive Chiefs game Swift had attended.

Meanwhile, “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. [She] likes [that Travis is] a normal, nice guy [who’s] down-to-earth, not affected by fame, and so hot. Taylor has decided she’s not going to hide anymore. She’s going to be her authentic self and enjoy life,” a source told Us Weekly.

