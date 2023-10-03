Malika Andrews Seeks Restraining Order Against Man Who Allegedly Targeted Other ESPN Employees

Malika Andrews is someone who has been having an amazing career over at ESPN. In just a few short years, she has been able to advance her standing within the company. Overall, she is the host of NBA Today and she also gives her talent to a myriad of other broadcasts. Unfortunately, she is someone who has taken a lot of heat over the last few years. This is due to the fact that she is not afraid to bring up the troubling pasts of certain players and coaches. Although some argue it is her job, others seem to find it offensive.

Recently, however, Andrews has been dealing with an incredibly scary situation. According to TMZ, she has a stalker who has been making threats on social media. The alleged perpetrator is Ahmed Abubakar from New Jersey. As she claims, Abubaker began sending her messages on Twitter which eventually became way too much. He was even messaging her on Instagram in a threatening fashion. Consequently, she wants a restraining order against the man.

Malika Andrews Wants Protection

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 13: Malika Andrews, ESPN sideline reporter, during the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers games at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As TMZ also reported, Abubakar has a history of going after on-air personalities from ESPN. For instance, he was doing the same kinds of things with the likes of Stephen A. Smith and even Molly Qerim. Furthermore, he reportedly went to Qerim's house in Connecticut, which goes to show what kind of person Andrews is dealing with. She is currently stationed in Los Angeles, and her hope is that she can get Abubakar out of her life, forever.

This is an incredibly scary story, and we hope Andrews is able to get the legal precedent she wants. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

