Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Dub Pablo Torre Interview A “Hit Piece”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have described their recent interview with Meadowlark Media's Pablo Torre as a "hit piece". “They talked a lot of sh-t. I wasn’t too familiar with the format of his show. Maybe that’s on us not doing our research or whatever, but I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy," Jordan said. The son of Michael Jordan was referred to the first 30 minutes of the show, in which Torre, his producer, and fellow Meadowlark contributor Charlotte Wilder discussed the couple's "soap opera romance".

Pippen and Jordan continued to paint themselves as the victims, referring to the interview as a "hit piece" before taking personal shots at Torre. “You know what the problem is. I think we’re too nice to people, because we really don’t talk about people and I feel like we really do come from a place that we just want to be together. But at the same time, I feel like, why are all these people hating on us? Because they’re miserable. That has to be what it is," Pippen declared.

Read More: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Look Stunning For BravoCon Date Night, She Explains Lack Of Content On OnlyFans

Pippen Beefs With Real Housewives Co-Star, Cardi B

However, Pablo Torre is far from the only person that the couple is currently feuding with. According to TMZ, Pippen confronted her Real Housewives co-star Julia Lemigova at BravoCon as she believed that Lemigova was "trying to seduce" Jordan. This came after Lemigova reportedly asked Jordan to take some photos of her to put on social media, which he happily did for her.

Elsewhere, although still at BravoCon, Pippen also addressed comments that Cardi B had made about her sex life. "I don't know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys? She wasn't in bed with us, so I don't know. I kind of feel like that was comical," Pippen said of Cardi's comments. Despite this, it appears that Pippen and Jordan aren't leaving the spotlight anytime soon.

Read More: Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Already Planning Wedding, Marcus Wants Father MJ To Be His Best Man

[via]