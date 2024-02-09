Mase Claims Saucy Santana Co-Sign Puts Him In The Clear To Say "Pause"

During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Mase took a moment to discuss the frequent use of "pause" on the show. The term, which is used to suggest that something homosexual has just been said, has gotten them a fair bit of backlash in the past. Some critics think that it's homophobic, while others simply find it humorous. Either way, Mase says he and Cam'ron are in the clear to use it, due to a friend's co-sign.

According to Mase, Saucy Santana who is an openly gay man also uses the term. “For all of you guys that’s getting mad at us by saying ‘pause,’” he said. “Saucy Santana even says ‘pause.’ He co-signs us — we’re good.” It's unclear whether Saucy Santana would approve of Mase's use of the term, but regardless, it doesn't look like he plans on stopping.

Read More: Mase Gifts Cam’ron $1k For Every Year Of Their Beef

Mase Explains Why He Thinks He's Allowed To Say "Pause"

His co-host Cam'ron has admitted in the past that his use of "pause" has gotten a bit out of hand over the years, though he struggles not to say it because of his audience's reactions. “Sometimes I try to take it out,” he explained to Complex in 2023. “But as soon as I do somebody’s in the comments like, ‘Yo, that’s cr*zy, Cam. How you ain’t say pause? That was wild — you ain’t gonna say pause?’"

“Then I gotta be petty and keep saying this sh*t because now n***as coming at me like I said some wild sh*t. So to answer your question, I don’t even want to say it that much, but sh*t done got out of hand, man. Sh*t, the pause sh*t has got out of hand, man." What do you think of Mase claiming that he's allowed to say "pause" because Saucy Santana says it too? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mase Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[Via]