Jeremy Robinson Hit With DUI Arrest

Robinson was arrested in the state of Georgia.

For those who may not know, Jeremy Robinson is the on-again-off-again partner of Tamar Braxton. Overall, the two have had a bit of a tumultuous relationship over the years. From called-off engagements to reconciliations, these two have certainly gone through it all. However, fans haven't always been fans of the relationship. Many have given their two cents, with some asking for Tamar to leave the man alone, once and for all.

Recently, Robinson found himself in the midst of a pretty massive controversy. According to The Shade Room, JR was arrested in George for allegedly Driving Under the Influence. This is a very serious allegation that can put other people in harm's way. In the report, it states that Robinson was hit with three misdemeanors in the process. Willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence of alcohol were among the charges. Having said that, Robinson was quickly released on bond after his arrest.

Jeremy Robinson Released On Bond

In the comments section over at The Shade Room, many were unimpressed with Robinson's alleged actions. "Sir you’re a lawyer you should know better, stop driving drunk," one person wrote. "There’s no excuse for driving while intoxicated, i don’t feel bad for him at all especially after that young football player died because of a drunk driver," said another. Overall, this is not a good look, especially for someone who is a lawyer by trade.