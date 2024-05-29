Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Jeremy “JR” Robinson For Laughing Off Shady Interview Jokes

It's no secret that Tamar Braxton's relationship with Jeremy "JR" Robinson is controversial, but according to him, she should be willing to defend him regardless. Recently, the songstress sat down for an interview with Carlos King, who didn't shy away from throwing plenty of shade JR's way. King mocked JR's appearance, referring to him as “Colonel Sanders” multiple times. He even accused Braxton of trying to keep her engagement on the low by hiding her ring. She laughed off the jokes at the time, though his reaction to the debacle appears to have made her reconsider.

Shortly after the interview, JR took to social media to share his take on the jokes, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the fact that nobody came to his defense. "Your shade creates uncertainty and your people thrive on stating what you never say," he said in part. "I'm too graceful and that's coming to an end."

Read More: JR Robinson Claps Back At Recent Tamar Braxton Interview In Lengthy Instagram Rant

Tamar Braxton Says She's "Embarrassed" By How She Made Her Fiancé Feel

Earlier today, Braxton responded with a lengthy post on her Instagram Story, in which she apologized for hurting JR's feelings. “When you truly love someone, hurting the person that you love is far worse than being hurt BY the one you love,” she wrote. “I’m new to true love and loving myself. I’m so sorry that it’s you that has to feel the trial and error."

“I wish for the opportunity to give an apology and be forgiven in it ALL. In relationships, we take being forgiven for granted. It’s a blessing to be able to say I’m sorry and see another day in the war of love in this together. No matter how much I feel like I was right…you felt wronged. And I gotta respect that," she also added. “I’m not embarrassed for being open about how I feel... I’m embarrassed of how I made you feel, I’m sorry.” What do you think of Tamar Braxton apologizing to JR for her recent interview with Carlos King? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For It

[Via]