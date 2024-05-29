Tamar Braxton Apologizes To Jeremy “JR” Robinson For Laughing Off Shady Interview Jokes

BYCaroline Fisher33 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson attend the game between Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During the interview, Carlos King repeatedly referred to JR as "Colonel Sanders."

It's no secret that Tamar Braxton's relationship with Jeremy "JR" Robinson is controversial, but according to him, she should be willing to defend him regardless. Recently, the songstress sat down for an interview with Carlos King, who didn't shy away from throwing plenty of shade JR's way. King mocked JR's appearance, referring to him as “Colonel Sanders” multiple times. He even accused Braxton of trying to keep her engagement on the low by hiding her ring. She laughed off the jokes at the time, though his reaction to the debacle appears to have made her reconsider.

Shortly after the interview, JR took to social media to share his take on the jokes, making it clear that he didn't appreciate the fact that nobody came to his defense. "Your shade creates uncertainty and your people thrive on stating what you never say," he said in part. "I'm too graceful and that's coming to an end."

Read More: JR Robinson Claps Back At Recent Tamar Braxton Interview In Lengthy Instagram Rant

Tamar Braxton Says She's "Embarrassed" By How She Made Her Fiancé Feel

Earlier today, Braxton responded with a lengthy post on her Instagram Story, in which she apologized for hurting JR's feelings. “When you truly love someone, hurting the person that you love is far worse than being hurt BY the one you love,” she wrote. “I’m new to true love and loving myself. I’m so sorry that it’s you that has to feel the trial and error."

“I wish for the opportunity to give an apology and be forgiven in it ALL. In relationships, we take being forgiven for granted. It’s a blessing to be able to say I’m sorry and see another day in the war of love in this together. No matter how much I feel like I was right…you felt wronged. And I gotta respect that," she also added. “I’m not embarrassed for being open about how I feel... I’m embarrassed of how I made you feel, I’m sorry.” What do you think of Tamar Braxton apologizing to JR for her recent interview with Carlos King? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For It

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Bishop William Murphy's 50th Birthday CelebrationRelationshipsJR Robinson Claps Back At Recent Tamar Braxton Interview In Lengthy Instagram Rant3.8K
"Soul Train Awards" 2023RelationshipsTamar Braxton Takes "Accountability" For Called-Off Engagement2.8K
Celebrities Attend Orlando Magic v Atlanta HawksRelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For It24.5K
Bishop William Murphy's 50th Birthday CelebrationRelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson: Relationship Timeline12.4K