JR Robinson Claps Back At Recent Tamar Braxton Interview In Lengthy Instagram Rant

It's so common among Tamar Braxton's fans to not like her fiancé JR Robinson that even she's comfortable joking about it. In fact, she started off a recent interview cracking jokes about how fans don't like him. The entire interview features numerous jokes at Robinson's expense made by the host but tolerated by Braxton herself. Clearly Robinson wasn't a fan of the way things went down as he went to Instagram to post a long rant expressing his issues with the shade.

"Truth is - they are not ready for me to tell my side of the story. I keep choosing grace. But I can only be thrown under the bus and not defended for so much longer" his first story post begins. It concludes with a threat for people to keep "poking the bear." That was the first of three full stories he posted all reacting to the recent interview. "A man can only take so much. I always want to protect - even when we aren't together. But stop allowing indirects to throw me under the bus. Your shade creates uncertainty and your people thrive on stating what you never say. I'm too graceful and that's coming to an end," his second message reads. Check out his full series of posts and clips from the original interview below.

JR Robinson Responds To Tamar Braxton Interview

In the comments, some fans come to Robinson's defense. "Tamar wrong for allowing Carlos to talk about him like that. Carlos definitely will cross every boundary if you don’t speak up" one of the top comments reads in reference to the interview itself. "She wrong. Stop letting outsiders talk about your partner" another commentor agrees.

What do you think of JR Robinson's response to Tamar Braxton's recent interview where she let the interviewer throw shade at him? Do you think Braxton is wrong for tolerating and even potentially encouraging her fans comments about him? Let us know in the comment section below.

