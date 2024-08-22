Tamar Braxton Gifts Jeremy Robinson A Birthday Chain After Claiming She's Single

Tamar Braxton Jeremy Robinson Gift Single Status Gossip News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 5: Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson attend Black Hollywood NOLA All White Party Hosted By Terrence J at Metropolitan Club on July 5, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Tamar Braxton is sending some mixed relationship signals these days, and fans don't know what to believe anymore.

Tamar Braxton is sending some mixed signals regarding her relationship status, but at least her on-and-off-again boo Jeremy Robinson has some new bling to rock. Moreover, she recently gifted him a gold diamond-encrusted pendant chain for his birthday amid claims that they married. However, fans didn't really know how to interpret this development since the singer had declared herself single during a recent Twitter rant. This set of messages also pointed to a lot of turmoil in her personal life, and regardless of what's going on behind the scenes in regards to her endeavors, hopefully some more clarification down the line points to better days ahead.

"JR means the world to me…" Tamar Braxton had tweeted. "Thank God for him… my husband and my children has saved my life!!!! But, I’m so mad at my life… my family is TOXIC!!! I should have NEVER went back to BFV!! NEVER!!!" "Y’all I’m going through it," she said in a follow-up tweet. "I’m single and sad and this TV s*** is a lot. Y’all have NO idea!!! NONE!!! The gas lighting is CRAZY!!! And I’m going back into treatment!!!! Omg I just pray that my marriage can be saved and my life can be spared. My family is AWFUL!!!"

Tamar Braxton's Gift To Jeremy Robinson

However, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy Robinson aren't the only ones sending mixed signals and contributing to their relationship drama. For example, conservative political figure Angela Stanton-King recently trolled Braxton with a picture of Robinson and claimed to tell him that he doesn't need her, and that he agreed. However, Stanton-King then backtracked her statement, making her preference for "dark chocolate" clear. Just goes to show that outside forces can be as impactful in a bizarre relationships as its duo.

Meanwhile, in other Jeremy Robinson news, authorities recently hit him with a DUI arrest. If he really is still with Tamar Braxton, then we're sure that she's supporting him amid this development, which occurred last July. But fans still have a lot of unanswered questions about their bond and how they would characterize their relationship. We'll see if we get any answers to these inquiries in the near future.

