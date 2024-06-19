Angela Stanton-King Backtracks After Taunting Tamar Braxton With Photo Of Herself And Jeremy Robinson

Angela Stanton-King allegedly told J.R. that he's better off without Braxton.

Angela Stanton-King is a conservative commentator and former political candidate who has been known to stir things up on social media. Overall, she is currently working on Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Presidential campaign, which is likely going to lose in staggering fashion. After all, he is an independent candidate. It is rare for an independent to make headway, especially with most voters focused on the rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

As for Stanton-King, last night, she shifted her attention to Tamar Braxton. The two have been in a bit of a feud as of late, with Braxton telling Stanton-King's son that he doesn't need her. Well, Stanton-King subsequently sought revenge as she posted a picture of herself with Braxton's on-again off-again beau, Jeremy Robinson. In the Instagram caption, Stanton-King noted that she told Robinson to his face that he didn't Braxton, and that Robinson agreed with the sentiment.

Angela Stanton-King Says She Doesn't Want J.R.

This began to blow up on social media, with many calling Stanton-King "messy" for her comments. However, she eventually came back and clarified some things. Mainly, she noted how she had no interest in Jeremy Robinson as she only wants to date black men. "My preference is and has always been dark chocolate," she said matter-of-factly. Despite the clarification, fans still felt like Stanton-King was out of pocket for her comments. Moreover, fans saw it as a total clout move that will forever be considered corny.

Let us know what you think about all of this drama, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Tamar Braxton should respond to all of this? What do you think Stanton-King's intentions were when it came to her post about Jeremy Robinson? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

