Jeremy "JR" Robinson's Alleged Side Chick Addresses Tamar Braxton's Accusations

The plot thickens...

The relationship drama between former couple Tamar Braxton and Jeremy "JR" Robinson is getting even more heated up. Moreover, you probably already know that the former accused the latter of using her money to spend time with another woman. In fact, the singer even called out someone on social media by posting their page, claiming that they are the "side chick" in question. Well, it turns out that this alleged flame actually responded to the whole thing. She denied ever meeting JR, claiming that she never responded to his DMs and that she doesn't want an apology from Braxton. "On Tuesday, this woman made some very, very false accusations against me and who you guys call the KFC man," she began. "They're untrue. [I] have never met this man in my life.

"This woman has called me a tramp, the infamous tramp," the woman continued about Tamar Braxton. "And she's insinuating that I have been having relations with her... Husband? Fiancée? I don't know what it is. I didn't know anything about the marriage. To my knowledge, nobody else knew. I don't know. Jeremy getting on Live and addressing the fact that none of this was true obviously wasn't enough for this woman to clear this whole situation up. So I am here to do so along with telling the real truth about this gentleman who is trying to play what I feel is both sides. She's saying that this charge right here was made on the 30th of August. She claims that he was at the Four Seasons with me. False. And I'm going to show you guys why that is false.

Woman Roped Up In Tamar Braxton Drama Speaks Out

"Before I start showing these screenshots, I do want to say, Jeremy, you..." she added. "Sir, you have to be quicker than that. You tried to clean house of previous DMS that you sent me multiple times. Calling yourself sending, not getting a response, deleting, and then sending again. And now that all of this has blown up, you tried to get rid of them. So I'm going to show them. When this situation happened, I did message him. And I said: 'Not sure what you and your fiancée have going on, but this is absolutely absurd. You and I both know that there's no truth to this. We've never met before. This is also defamation as well. I would definitely clear this up with her if I were you. She has no clue the mistake she just made.' As you guys can see, I sent this to him. This is a screenshot of the message that I sent him.