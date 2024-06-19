Conor McGregor Refutes Chael Sonnen's Salacious Rehab Claims

Conor McGregor has been subjected to numerous rumors as of late.

Recently, it was revealed that Conor McGregor would no longer be fighting at UFC 303 on June 29th. Overall, McGregor was set to face off against Michael Chandler. However, it was revealed by Dana White that McGregor was suffering from an injury. This report came weeks after McGregor had been spotted doing nothing but partying. There wasn't a single clip of McGregor training or taking the fight seriously. For many fans, this news was an inevitability.

Following this news, Chael Sonnen was on his ESPN show Good Guy/Bad Guy where he was talking to Daniel Cormier about the McGregor news. That is when he made the claim that McGregor wasn't actually injured. Instead, he was actually going through a bout of rehab. Ultimately, this news was salacious and many in the MMA world ran with it. However, according to a new report from TMZ, everything Sonnen said is allegedly false.

Chael Sonnen Talks Conor McGregor

McGregor's rep stated that he is not currently receiving treatment for any kind of addiction. Instead, he suffered an injury while training for the fight. Moreover, the representative explained that McGregor is looking to fight Chandler sometime in the near future. For now, it is unknown when this rescheduled fight will take place. What we do know, is that fans have pretty well resigned themselves to the fact that we may never see McGregor in the Octagon again.

Let us know how you feel about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Conor McGregor really has an injury? Do you think we are ever going to see the UFC star get back into the Octagon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their upcoming matches, projects, and exploits.

