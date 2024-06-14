Conor McGregor Removed From UFC 303 After Weeks Of Speculation

Fans saw this coming a mile away.

The last time we saw Conor McGregor in the Octagon, he broke his leg in a pretty gruesome fashion while going up against Dustin Poirier. Overall, it was a signal that McGregor is not the fighter he once was. It was the nail in the coffin for his rain of terror, and while fans expected him to come back, they knew it would be in a limited capacity. McGregor was set to return to the fighting world on June 29th during UFC 303, as he would take on Michael Chandler.

Understandably, fans were hyped. However, that excitement turned into skepticism as it became clear that McGregor wasn't training. Instead, he appeared to be partying every weekend, while engaging in activities that aren't conducive to winning a fight. Yesterday, White confirmed everyone's suspicions by revealing that McGregor was out with an injury. Consequently, Chandler will no longer be on the card either.

Conor McGregor Is Out

However, UFC fans do not have to worry about this too much. Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will now be the main event. As for McGregor, it is now up in the air as to whether or not he will ever fight in the UFC again. He has shown very little interest in the Octagon, and this latest undisclosed injury appears to be further proof of that.

Let us know what you think of this news, in the comments section down below. Did you see this coming given what McGregor has been getting up to as of late? Do you believe that UFC 303 is going to be worth watching now that McGregor is out? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

