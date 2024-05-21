Conor McGregor Gets Tricked Into Saying The N-Word On Kick Stream

Conor McGregor, the renowned mixed Martial Arts champion, made his much-anticipated streaming debut on Kick yesterday. McGregor, a former UFC double champion, is currently preparing for his return to the Octagon at UFC 303, where he is scheduled to face off against Michael Chandler, who has boldly announced his intention to 'retire' Mcgregor from the competition. McGregor, known for his versatility, has been exploring various ventures, including a role in the recent Roadhouse remake. However, it was his streaming debut on Kick that took an unexpected turn when the chat managed to trick him into saying the N-word.

That doesn't mean, though, that he can't find time for a little of his own kind of amusement. When McGregor appeared on Kick in a sponsored partnership with Duelbits, he went after his rivals in the USC. He seemed to be having a pretty good time playing blackjack and engaging with questions about his training routine for his upcoming fight. With the clever use of usernames and McGregor shouting out everyone in the chat, he got tricked into unknowingly saying the N-word.

Conor McGregor Tricked By Chat To Saying The N-Word

Conor Mcgregor got fooled into saying the N-word during his kick stream. Mcgregor also went in on his past and future MMA opponents, not saying any words against them. At first, McGregor was just playing blackjack for fun, but he couldn't help but respond to chat requests to share his opinions about other UFC fighters. Longtime opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman were among those caught in the crossfire. McGregor said, "Khabib owes his bollocks to the Russian government, that's typical rat behavior." McGregor responded to questions about Usman with the same fury.

“F**k Kumaru Usman he’s a bum. Don’t give a f**k about Usman,” McGregor said of the Champion. He went on to go down the list of people he doesn't like in the UFC. He is preparing to return to the Octagon. Overall, we will see if Conor still has what it takes to compete in the violent fight game. His streaming debut went pretty well outside of the little moment that he had.

