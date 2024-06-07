Conor McGregor Teases UFC 303 Fight With Michael Chandler May Still Be On

Fans are hoping this means the big fight is still possible.

It appears that Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor is still very much on. The Notorious just unveiled a highlight reel from his intense training sessions, confirming that the highly anticipated UFC 303 match will take place on time. Naturally, there had been some concern that the major event scheduled for June 29 would be postponed after a press conference that was scheduled for Monday in Ireland was abruptly canceled with little to no notice. UFC fans will be over the moon as the upcoming event will look lackluster without Conor’s big fight.

Following the unexpected cancellation, McGregor released a statement in which he apologized for the incident. However, the brief nature of his apology made many wonder if his comeback attempt had been shelved. However, it seems that McGregor put all of those doubts to rest late on Thursday night when he uploaded several videos of himself in the Octagon, appearing to be fully prepared for a fight. The videos show McGregor playing around with his sparring partners before delivering some really strong hits. He included some praying hands and the GOAT emoji in the caption for everything.

Conor McGregor Makes It Seem Like Chandler Fight Will Still Happen

The 35-year-old Irishman last competed in the UFC in July 2021, but that was before he horrifyingly fractured his leg against Dustin Poirier. He had officially consented to fight Chandler again in the spring. Since taking the UFC two-weight title in 2016, Conor has only engaged in four fights, winning only one. While Chandler, 38, has 23 victories in 31 fights, McGregor has 22 victories in 28 fights. McGregor also uploaded a photo of himself on Thursday, this time grinning in what looks to be a doctor's office. Chandler appears to still be getting ready for the fight based on his posts from his Florida training camp.

UFC fans will be hyped if the fight is still on. The card for the UFC event started looking pretty light with the subtraction of Conor McGregor’s significant return. McGregor has recently been seen partying in Dublin, Ireland, celebrating at his own nightlife establishment. He also recently starred in the Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal. Overall, there's a big chance the fight still goes down.