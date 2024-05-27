Conor McGregor Parties Hard In Wild Night Out Ahead Of UFC 303

Conor McGregor can still have a wild night on the town despite his training routine. As seen on social media, McGregor let off steam this past weekend at his bar, The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland. He returns to the cage on June 29 to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303. As per MMA Junkie, the 35-year-old removed a celebratory Instagram post, but his Instagram Story had a link to a video that showcased footage from the bar on the platform. “Stocky tills at @theblackforgeinn,” McGregor wrote in the deleted post. “Quarter past 2 in the mornin ye hahahaaha.”

In one video, McGregor and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, were shown driving up in a beautiful automobile to the bar and then entering via fireworks. In one clip, McGregor was seen holding his Proper No. Twelve whiskey behind the DJ booth, but in other reels, he was seen posing for pictures close to it. McGregor even happened to run into Lee Hammond, another Irish mixed martial artist.

Conor Mcgregor Cuts Loose Ahead Of UFC Return

None of the images or videos depict Conor McGregor drinking; during his fight preparation, he had abstained from alcohol for six weeks before the match, as he stated on a Duelbits live broadcast. McGregor seems to be having fun completely naturally without the aid of alcohol. After spending almost three years out of the ring, McGregor will make his comeback at UFC 303. He last competed at UFC 264 in July 2021, when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier. McGregor (22-6) and his UFC 303 opponent, Chandler (23-8), will compete at welterweight. They previously trained against one other on The Ultimate Fighter season two.

Chandler told The Post that he expects to end McGregor’s career. “I truly believe what I’m going to do to him on June 29 is going to warrant and merit him never stepping back into the octagon,” he said. Conor Mcgregor has been appearing in movies and generally out of the UFC fight world for a couple of years. His return is very much anticipated, but it will not be an easy fight. Overall, McGregor should enjoy himself while he can before locking in 100% for the fight.

