Sean Kingston Speaks Out Following His Guilty Verdict In Fraud Case

Sean Kingston faced a lot of legal and financial turmoil in recent years, all coming to a head on Friday (March 28) in his fraud case. The court reportedly found him and his mother Janice Turner guilty of various counts of wire fraud in their federal case, scamming various businesses out of a total of over $1 million over the course of a few years. Furthermore, it's a sad outcome for the Jamaican singer and rapper, but it seems like he's trying to keep his head held high and take everything in stride. It's a difficult process, though, as his most recent Instagram Story proves.

"Lately they been tryna break me on the daily [broken heart emoji]," Sean Kingston wrote of his fraud case. While he and his mother Janice wait for their sentence, he will serve house arrest and she will remain in federal custody for unclear reasons at press time. Kingston also took to social media to wish his mother well and make it clear she has his full support. "My only queen forever, Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end!" he captioned an Instagram Story post of a picture of Turner.

Sean Kingston Sentence

For those unaware, Sean Kingston and Janice Turner will reportedly receive their sentences over this fraud case on July 11, if everything goes according to schedule. They supposedly engaged in various types of fraud schemes to get cash, although the big one was wire fraud. During her court testimony, Turner admitted to falsifying wire payments in order to protect her son, who ironically faced various scams in the past from others. As such, fans did not express much surprise over this verdict. But it still marks an uphill battle for the mother-son duo.