Sean Kingston Speaks Out Following His Guilty Verdict In Fraud Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1498 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean Kingston Speaks Guilty Verdict Fraud Case Hip Hop News
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Recording Artist Sean Kingston attends the World's Big Sleep Out at The Rose Bowl for the homelessness at Rose Bowl on December 07, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Sean Kingston previously showed love to his mother Janice Turner after the court also found her guilty of various counts of fraud.

Sean Kingston faced a lot of legal and financial turmoil in recent years, all coming to a head on Friday (March 28) in his fraud case. The court reportedly found him and his mother Janice Turner guilty of various counts of wire fraud in their federal case, scamming various businesses out of a total of over $1 million over the course of a few years. Furthermore, it's a sad outcome for the Jamaican singer and rapper, but it seems like he's trying to keep his head held high and take everything in stride. It's a difficult process, though, as his most recent Instagram Story proves.

"Lately they been tryna break me on the daily [broken heart emoji]," Sean Kingston wrote of his fraud case. While he and his mother Janice wait for their sentence, he will serve house arrest and she will remain in federal custody for unclear reasons at press time. Kingston also took to social media to wish his mother well and make it clear she has his full support. "My only queen forever, Love you!!!! I promise you this is not the end!" he captioned an Instagram Story post of a picture of Turner.

Read More: Sean Kingston Breaks His Silence After Being Released On Bond

Sean Kingston Sentence

For those unaware, Sean Kingston and Janice Turner will reportedly receive their sentences over this fraud case on July 11, if everything goes according to schedule. They supposedly engaged in various types of fraud schemes to get cash, although the big one was wire fraud. During her court testimony, Turner admitted to falsifying wire payments in order to protect her son, who ironically faced various scams in the past from others. As such, fans did not express much surprise over this verdict. But it still marks an uphill battle for the mother-son duo.

Meanwhile, other civil cases against Sean Kingston will also continue this financial strain and accountability process. Perhaps this fraud case will lend enough credence to those accusations so just a settlement is in order. Either way, the 35-year-old feels a barrage on all sides these days. Hopefully there are brighter ones ahead and he and Janice Turner can find a support system despite their conviction.

Read More: Sean Kingston Arrested After The Raid: A Breakdown Of The Charges

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Sean Kingston Mother Falsifying Money Transfers Fraud Trial Hip Hop News Music Sean Kingston's Mother Admits To Falsifying Money Transfers To Protect Him Amid Fraud Trial 2.2K
Sean Kingston Found Guilty Fraud Hip Hop News Music Sean Kingston Shares Heartfelt Message After He And His Mother Are Found Guilty Of Fraud 920
Primal Fusion With Special Performance By Sean Kingston Music Sean Kingston Seeks Jury Trial In Fraud Case Alongside His Mother 668
Sean Kingston live Music Sean Kingston Breaks His Silence After Being Released On Bond 1.7K