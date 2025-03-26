Sean Kingston & His Mother Grasp The Bible While Hearing Witness Testimony In Their Fraud Trial

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were both in the courtroom in Broward County on Tuesday for the second day of their trial, in which they face charges of allegedly defrauding multiple businesses of more than $1 million. In arriving and leaving the courthouse, Kingston carried a Bible in his hand. Departing in a black SUV, Kingston gave a shout out to his fans while addressing reporters. "All my fans that supported me, I love you guys," he said. The latest appearance comes after the court narrowed down a jury to 12 members and one alternate. The group consists of nine women and four men.

Several witnesses spoke on the stand on Tuesday, as caught by XXL. Ariel Mateos, owner of one company that sold the singer a 232-inch television valued at $115,000, claimed that Sean Kingston did give him a down payment of $30,000, but allegedly used fake wire transfer receipts to avoid paying him the remaining balance. In addition to Mateos, a car salesman and a watch dealer both made similar accusations against Kingston.

Overall, Sean Kingston and his mother face five counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They've already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Authorities arrested both of them, last year, after a dramatic raid on one of the singer's properties. They alleged they Kingston took advantage of his fame to convince people into giving him expensive things like jewelry, cars and, furniture and never paying for them. He'd allegedly used fraudulent documents to continue putting off paying for items.